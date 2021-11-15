Peacock, the streaming service associated with the US network NBC, will soon be crossing the pond to arrive in the UK and Ireland, bringing a host of new content to enjoy.

Just when you thought there were already too many streaming services to keep track of, another one has arrived on our shores! Peacock, which was launched by the entertainment conglomerate NBCUniversal, will be accessible in the UK and Ireland from Tuesday 16 November to those who currently subscribe to Now or Sky TV.

The best part about this news is that customers will receive the service for no additional charge on top of their existing subscription. On the other hand, the bad news is that it will be ad-supported, so commercial breaks may interrupt your viewing experience.

After its launch in the British and Irish isles, where a total of 20 million households will receive access to Peacock, Variety reports that the rollout will continue to Germany, Italy, Austria and Switzerland over the course of the following months.

Zai Bennett, managing director of content for Sky U.K. and Ireland, is quoted as saying: “The introduction of Peacock content on Sky and Now will expand the incredible lineup available to all our customers, giving them access to even more of the best entertainment from our partners at NBCUniversal.”

Along with brand new shows, the channel will also be packed with hit TV series of the past, including 30 Rock, Parks and Recreation, Saturday Night Live, and Downton Abbey — and classic movies too, such as Children of Men, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, O Brother Where Art Thou?, and Out of Sight. On the other hand it also has Keeping Up with the Kardashians in its library, which although available at no extra cost, might still be considered overpriced by most customers.