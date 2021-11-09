Over 90% of Virgin Media O2’s UK network is now gigabit ready

Virgin Media has announced that 14.3 million homes on its UK-wide network now have access to download speeds of one gigabit or more.

On 9 November 2021, Virgin Media O2 announced that 90% of the homes on its network in the United Kingdom now have access to Gigabit download speeds, averaging at 1,130Mbps (which is reportedly 22 times faster than the national average).

The latest stage of this switch-on saw 1.6 million households gain access to Gigabit speeds in towns and cities such as Lincoln, Bath, Lancaster, Fife, Huddersfield, Ipswich, Slough, and Salisbury. Virgin Media 02 claims that the entire process of rolling out such speeds to all 15.5 million homes on the network will take until the end of 2021.

Naturally such high-speed internet will be of great importance to customers, since they can take on more demanding tasks, whether working, streaming, socialising, or gaming, all at the same time and on multiple devices.

According to the government’s Department of Culture, Media, and Sport, over 50% of UK homes now have access to these gigabit speeds, and Virgin Media O2 was specifically praised for its contribution to that total.

What’s more, the company plans to invest over £10 billion in further improvements over the next five years, including the upgradeof its fixed fibre network to FTTP (full fibre to the premises) by the end of 2028, which would symmetrical 10Gbps download and upload speeds.

Speaking on this achievement, the company’s CEO, Lutz Schüler, said:” We’re making great strides ahead in upgrading the UK and are within touching distance of bringing the benefits of future-proof gigabit broadband to everyone on our network. With our gigabit rollout progressing at an unmatched pace, we’re building the next-generation broadband network that’s ready for the technology of tomorrow.”