Sky’s new television set no longer requires a satellite dish or a set-top box, instead integrating the entire experience in one single device.

Sky has unveiled a new 4K HDR TV, but this one is not like the others; it aims to integrate Sky’s entire package in one device, doing away with the need for a satellite dish or set-top box in order to access Sky services over WiFi instead, with all of this and more instead integrated into one sole device.

The TV employs Quantum Dot technology in the display along with support for 4K HDR content, and when it comes to audio performance there is a built-in Dobly Atmos soundbar.

The device will be available in five colours (ocean blue, ceramic white, racing green, dusky pink, or anthracite black) three intuitively-named sizes, listed here with the cost upfront or as part of a 48-month plan in the style of a smartphone contract:

Small: 43 inches, £649 upfront or £13/month

Medium: 55 inches, £849 upfront or £17/month

Large: 65 inches, £1049 upfront £21/month

These prices include a full two-year warranty and a free delivery service that includes unboxing and packaging removal. Of course, you’ll also have to pay for your monthly Sky subscription as well, which starts from £26 per month with the Sky Ultimate TV package.

On top of these packages, there is also the option to purchase a Puck for the price of £10/month which is a streaming device that lifts the user interface from the Sky Glass TV and sends it to another TV in the home.

Sky Glass will be available to buy in the UK from October 18, and will roll out in Europe in 2022.