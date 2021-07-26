TalkTalk will offer Amazon’s eero 6 Wi-Fi mesh systems to customers as standard

UK broadband provider TalkTalk has revealed that it will supply an eero 6 Wi-Fi mesh system as standard to all full fibre customers.

TalkTalk will offer its UK customers the impressive eero 6 Wi-Fi mesh system as part of its standard full fibre package, and in so doing the provider claims to be the “first major ISP offering revolutionary Wi-Fi 6 router technology in the UK”, which it boasts will “boost efficiency to extend Wi-Fi signal across the entire home.”

There are two devices from Amazon’s router range that will be made to customers on a roll-out basis:

The eero 6, available to customers on the provider’s Future Fibre 150 tariff, offers dual-band Wi-Fi 6 for homes with up to 500Mbps internet connections.

The eero 6 Pro, which will be available to customers on the Future Fibre 500 tariff, offers triple-band Wi-Fi 6 for homes with up to 1Gbps broadband speeds.

Either one will allow you to connect up 75+ devices at once, while also offering the eero Secure protection against malware, spyware, and phishing.

Tristia Harrison, the CEO of TalkTalk, said: “We always strive to offer our customers the latest technology, superior speeds, and reliable performance at an affordable price. Coupled with our ambitious and accelerated full fibre roll out, our new relationship with Amazon’s eero is helping to make next generation home Wi-Fi a reality. As the first major ISP in the UK to offer eero to its customers we are excited to be at the forefront of making the UK’s leading fibre and Wi-Fi technology affordable for everyone.”

Nick Weaver, the co-founder and CEO of eero, had this to say about the partnership: “Working together with TalkTalk, we believe we can deliver an amazing home Wi-Fi experience designed for all kinds of uses including working from home, helping kids with online learning, keeping in touch with friends and family, streaming 4K content, and online HD gaming — all at the same time.”