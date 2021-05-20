Honor Watch ES Review

Can Honor’s newest fitness tracker offer the same winning combination of affordability and performance that’s earned the company a reputation for great budget wearables?

What we love – Great value, strong battery life, and accurate tracking

The Watch ES looks good, thanks to it’s large and punchy AMOLED screen, which comes in an unusual rectangle shape that allows plenty of informative fitness facts to be housed on the display.

When it comes to smart capabilities, there’s not a vast range of useful apps to download as is the case with the Apple Watch, but the Watch ES can still do plenty of useful tasks such as checking the weather and playing music. However, this product’s main focus is fitness functionality, where it excels for the most part, with effective sleep tracking, dedicated activity logging for any sport you care to name, and 24/7 heart-rating monitoring that’s impressively accurate.

To top it all off, the battery life is excellent, lasting around 9 days of fairly heavy usage.

What we don’t like – No untethered GPS

There aren’t many downsides to this wearable, especially when considering its bargain price. However its lack of GPS does hold it back somewhat, rendering it unhelpful to runners who like to hit the trail without a smartphone in tow. It would be ideal if this wristband was the only bit of tech you needed. As mentioned previously, it hasn’t got the range of smart features or the vast selection of apps that some wearables boast, but that’s just fine for a running watch like this.

Verdict

Overall, this fitness tracker offers excellent value for money, boasting most of the key features you need to get the most out of your exercise routine and rivalling much more expensive alternatives. However, the lack of untethered GPS is a bit of a let-down, as you’ll have to take your phone along with you for accurate distance tracking.