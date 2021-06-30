A brand new game is set for release on the original Nintendo Game Boy

An all-new cartridge is in production for the portable console from 1989, and it will surely be a must-have purchase for Nintendo nostalgics.

The Shapeshifter is a brand-new adventure game that is heading not the PS5 or Xbox Series X — and not even to the Nintendo Switch — but to the original Game Boy.

The venerable handheld console first went into production back in 1989 and was finally discontinued in 2003, but that has neither dulled nor dimmed fans’ love affair with the magical monochrome machine.

That’s why the one-man games development company named Green Boy has continued to make games for the console, despite its age and rarity, and this latest creation will be delivered this July in the original cartridge format.

The story of the game will centre around the character Elliot, to whom an elf grants the power of turning into any animal he touches. Using this unique ability he must try to save the elven world from the spell of a wicked wizard. The quirky conceit neatly showcases various different level designs, including navigating the sewers as a rat and swimming downstream as a fish; but watch out if you pick the wrong animal, since turtles will have a tough job negotiating steep steps.

The cult project was funded via Kickstarter, which raised $72,000 (£52,000) from 897 supporters to make the dream become a reality. Fans who buy the cartridge will be treated to four hours of gameplay (with save points), an original soundtrack, and animated pixel-art graphics, plus physical extras including a pocket guide, collector’s coin, and a code wheel.

While I wait for the materials for the physical edition of 'The Shapeshifter', I take the opportunity to start the scenarios of 'The Shapeshifter 2'. pic.twitter.com/stV1TXKytm — greenboy_games (@Greenboy_games) June 10, 2021

The Shapeshifter is not the first such labour of love from Green Boy Games; the company was also behind Where is My Body?, Micro Doctor, and Lunar Journey, all of which were faithfully engineered for the Game Boy. Showing a high degree of confidence in the new upcoming title, a sequel named Shapeshifter 2 has already been conceptualised.