A live-action Pokémon series is in the works at Netflix

According to insider information, an all-new live-action Pokémon series is in early development at Netflix, and it could take hints from Detective Pikachu.

If your Netflix and chill sessions have been in dire need of being spiced up by the appearance of some fluffy pocket-sized Japanese creatures, then you’re in luck! The streaming service is currently developing a live-action Pokémon TV series, according to industry magazine Variety.

The sources claim that Joe Henderson, who helmed the long-running fantasy TV series Lucifer on the same platform, will be the showrunner, while the finished product will apparently take strong inspiration from 2019’s Detective Pikachu movie, one of the few successful video game adaptations ever made. Whether Ryan Reynolds will reprise his interpretation of the adorable Pikachu as a fast-talking wisecracker remains to be seen.

Pokémon seems to be becoming an increasingly valuable property for Netflix, which is home to anime content based on the multimedia franchise including Pokémon: Indigo League, Pokémon Journeys, Pokémon Sun and Moon Ultra Legends, and Pokémon: The Movie. Evidently the craze that started with the iconic Game Boy games from the mid-nineties still has not yet run out its course, with plenty of old fans and newcomers alike still attracted to the idea of catching animals and forcing them to fight each other for the fun of it; just like cockfights, only a bit cuter.

We still don’t know very much about the upcoming series, which is only in its earliest stages, so we’ve yet to learn whether it will adapt existing material such as the original anime series, or whether it will be an entirely new prospect altogether that may even introduce new characters and creatures. But if it captures the same magic of Detective Pikachu, it’s likely to be another hit.