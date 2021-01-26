A new Harry Potter TV series is reportedly in the works – but what will it be about?

A report has claimed that a new TV series based on the Harry Potter franchise is under development at HBO, but what form will it take?

The Hollywood Reporter broke the story that a Harry Potter series is in the early stages of development at HBO Max. The streaming service and Warner Bros immediately denied the claim, issuing the following joint statement: “There are no Harry Potter series in development at the studio or on the streaming platform”. However, that failed to put an end to speculation about the series, with fans continuing to speculate over its possible subject matter.

While it’s unlikely that the original series of book will be adapted once more for television, there is some untapped material on which it might be based. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a theatre production running in both London’s West End and Broadway in New York, and while fan reactions have been mixed, its very warm critical reception could nonetheless make it a leading contender for a TV adaptation.

Aside from that possibility, the new series could be based on original material that touches on the first war against Voldemort that was fought by Harry’s parents’ generation, or the future lives of Harry’s children, or an entirely new cast of characters altogether.

However while some of the internet fandom is breathlessly speculating upon all these possibilities, others received the news with a heavier heart. JK Rowling has become a figure of controversy following her publication of an essay about trans rights, which was condemned as being transphobic. As a result, some former fans have stated their intention to boycott any material that might benefit the author:

JK Rowling will profit from any and all new Harry Potter-related media. If you spend money consuming that media, you are giving JK Rowling money. That's it. That's the tweet. — Elle M. (they/them) (@ellle_em) January 25, 2021

Additionally, the recent Wizarding World film series, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, has equally been the subject of controversy after its star, Johnny Depp, failed to clear his name as a “wife-beater” in a high-profile libel trial in London last year. Depp has since been replaced by Danish heartthrob, Mads Mikkelsen.

While there no doubt remains a large amount of fans who are eagerly anticipating the next instalment from the Harry Potter franchise, it’s hard to ignore the fact that the butterbeer doesn’t taste as sweet as it once did.

Would you tune in to the new series, or have you left Hogwarts behind for good?