A new Marvel MMO game is under development — from the team behind the DC Online Universe

Apparently there’s a Marvel-themed MMO game in the works, but in a surprise twist it will reportedly be made by the same team behind the DC Online Universe.

According to leaked internal documents, there’s a Marvel MMO (massively multiplayer online) game under production and set for release in the long term.

Somewhat surprisingly, the title will be developed by the team from Daybreak Game Company that was behind the DC Online Universe, the MMO dedicated to Marvel’s single biggest rival in the world of comic books. Presumably they’ll bring their knowledge of the superhero genre to bear in this new effort that’s bound to excite legions of fans of the comics and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

EG7 (DCUO/Everquest devs' parent company) released their Q3 '21 financials, and confirmed the unannounced AAA Marvel MMO that appeared in the GeForce Now leak and which had previously been cancelled in 2018 as the studio faced financial hardships has officially been REVIVED!! https://t.co/ho2gZcipa5 pic.twitter.com/jjVlMLHn1u — Miller (@mmmmmmmmiller) November 26, 2021

The news broke when the Twitch streamer Miller spotted the small print of an investor presentation from the company, reproduced in the tweet above.

Classified as a project in the “long-term pipeline” (which could mean we’ll have to wait until 2023 or so to actually see it in action), the upcoming AAA title is only referred to as “New MMO utilizing Marvel IP”, so there are several directions the studio could take with this adaptation, especially bearing in mind the vast cast of characters that belong to the Marvel franchise.

The DC Online Universe has been around since 2011 and has seen dozens of episodes in a long-running storyline. It’s not just available to play on PC — you can also access the game on the likes of the Nintendo Switch and the PS5 as well. According to the same source, this title is also due “large content updates and [a] revamp”, as is Lord of the Rings Online. We’ll just have to wait patiently to see how closely the Marvel MMO will resemble these existing games, but it certainly seems that the upcoming years could see plenty of good news for franchise fans who are into MMO games.