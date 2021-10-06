Adidas has unveiled new Xbox trainers, marking its 20th birthday in style

Adidas has revealed its latest fashionable footwear, which is inspired by the twentieth anniversary of the iconic Xbox console.

If you don’t want to feel old then you’d best look away now, but it has nearly been twenty years since the original Xbox console was first released, back in November 2001. It might not stack up against Microsoft’s latest and greatest games systems, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, but for many of us it will always be an iconic relic of more carefree times.

That’s why Adidas has stepped up to put its own stamp on the anniversary, with a new pair of Originals trainers to celebrate the milestone…

The promotional video taps into that nostalgia, with skateboard tricks and old school hip-hop dominating the sights and sounds, before the tag line appears: “Always played in, never played out.”

The trainers themselves have a distinctive colour scheme of black and lime green (well, what else?) so they’re bound to attract attention as well as the affection of Xbox aficionados. The footwear is specifically a tribute to the special edition console that was produced for the launch of Halo: Combat Evolved back in 2001, and just like Xbox the sci-fi combat series is still going strong today as the release of Halo Infinite will take place in December this year.

There’s no yet a given price or release date for the new trainers, but the launch is described by Microsoft as “just the beginning of our partnership with adidas, and over the next few months we’ll continue to mark our 20th anniversary by launching additional sneakers inspired by past and present Xbox console generations, including the first-ever sneaker available for purchase by our fans later this year.”