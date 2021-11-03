Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Deal: Streaming stick almost half price

Amazon’s 4K streaming stick has seen a huge price drop, now costing almost half of the recommended retail price ahead of Black Friday.

A streaming stick can be one of the best ways to access your favourite online services via the big screen. Amazon offers one of the very best services around with its Fire TV Stick hardware, and the good news is that the top-end 4K version has just had a massive price cut. With a recommended retail price of £49.99, the stick is now available for just £26.99 – almost half price.

Deal: Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for just £26.99 (was £49.99)

In our review of the standard Amazon Fire TV Stick, we were particularly impressed by improvements to the interface; not only is the set-up process now very straightforward, but the visual display is considerably better than in the past, and the Alexa voice assistant is also very efficient at getting you to the right content when you say a specific request aloud.

Admittedly there can be some problems with voice commands when you try to make a more complex query, potentially leading to incorrect results; nonetheless, the overall package still offers a great way to add all the benefits of streaming to your TV, and make it “smart”.

Even at its usual price, this streaming stick was a good option for getting all the benefits of a smart TV with that picture-perfect 4K resolution; now, it’s a no-brainer.

Deal: Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for just £26.99 (was £49.99)

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is a great purchase if you’re looking to add streaming services to your TV, and its current price makes it an easy recommendation. At nearly half the usual cost, which already delivered good value for money, make sure you don’t miss out on this great deal.