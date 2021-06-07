Amazon Prime Day 2021: What to expect from the super sale

The retail juggernaut is once again raising the curtain of a raft of exciting deals, so here’s what we expect to see when Prime Day arrives.

Amazon Prime Day always beings with it a host of exciting deals across the retailer’s vast range. In this page we’ve collected all the information you need for the big event, as well as a few tips for the bargains you can expect it to bring.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual sales event where a whole load of great products available on Amazon get knocked down to bargain prices. However, the bonanza is only available to Amazon Prime subscribers, so make sure you’ve either got a paid subscription or a free trial in place when the big day comes around.

Due to the nature of this quickfire sale, you’ll need to keep your eyes on the prizes so as not to miss out. Remember to check back to this page to stay on top of the latest tech deals, and if one of your target purchases appears then it’s best to act fast as there may only be a limited number in stock.

When is Amazon Prime Day?

This year, Amazon Prime Day will take place across 21 & 22 June. Yes, I know what you’re thinking; this does somewhat defeat the concept of being a “day”, but we’re not complaining because that just gives us even more time to land some great deals. Speaking of which…

Best Amazon Prime Day Deals

The deals that will be offered on Prime Day aren’t known in advance, so there are no guarantees which items will be on offer on the day. That’s why time is of the essence when it comes to snaffling up great discounts, as you don’t want to be beaten to the punch if there’s a surprise in store.

There are often heavy reductions on last year’s tech products, as is to be expected from any sale, but in recent years we’ve also spotted great offers on the latest devices from top brands too. Keep checking back to this page on the day itself, as we update it with the very latest deals.