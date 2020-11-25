Amazon’s discounted LEGO Star Wars sets for Black Friday, including Baby Yoda

If you want to buy a Baby Yoda LEGO set just in time for Christmas, then you’d be strongly advised to snap up this cut-price deal.

One of the treats of festive seasons in recent years has been the release of a new Star Wars film, but alas, that won’t be happening this year. Instead, you’ll have to make do with the existing films, try out the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, or cast your eye back over The Mandalorian.

Deal: LEGO Star Wars Baby Yoda for £61.95 (was £69.99)

Deal: LEGO Star Wars D-O Droid for £49.99 (was £64.99)

But in lieu of watching a new film, why not pay tribute to one of the best-loved Star Wars characters in recent years? We speak, of course, of none other than Baby Yoda, who captured the hearts of all fans as one of the main characters in The Mandalorian.

Fortunately the LEGO set has just gone down in price in anticipation of Black Friday, so now’s your chance to build your very own cute companion for these winter months.

The set contains over one thousand pieces and is recommended for any builders aged 10 or above. One attraction of this model is that you can adjust the head, mouth, and ears to put it in different poses.

That’s not the only LEGO Star Wars kit that’s now available at a discount – you can now buy a model D-O Droid for £15 lower than the RRP. You may recognise it as the excitable little character from last year’s blockbuster The Rise of Skywalker – and it would make a fine addition to your collection.