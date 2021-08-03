Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series has an official premiere date and a first-look image, but still no title

Fans have been given their first glimpse at Amazon’s high-budget Lord of the Rings series along with a date to mark in the calendar, but we still don’t know what it’s called.

The upcoming Amazon Prime series based on Tolkien’s work will receive its premiere on September 2, 2022. In an official announcement, Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, added: “I can’t express enough just how excited we all are to take our global audience on a new and epic journey through Middle-earth! Our talented producers, cast, creative, and production teams have worked tirelessly in New Zealand to bring this untold and awe-inspiring vision to life.”

Despite the fact that it’s just over a year away from hitting our screens, we still don’t actually know the official title of the series, which will apparently take place centuries before the events of The Lord of the Rings.

Even the series’ official Twitter account bears the placeholder name The Lord of the Rings on Prime, which I strongly suspect will not be the final title when the credits roll next year.

On September 2, 2022, a new journey begins. pic.twitter.com/9tnR7WqDoA — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) August 2, 2021

More importantly, this very account posted the first image we’ve yet seen from the production; an awe-inspiring sunrise over a vast, fantastical city, while one lone robed figure stands in the foreground.

Set in the Second Age of the Ring (not that that means anything to anyone apart from the geeks who have had the admirable patience to read The Silmarillion), we still know relatively little about the plot or characters of the series, though one casting choice that has been confirmed is that of Morfydd Clarke as Galadriel, the royal elf memorably portrayed by Cate Blanchett in Peter Jackson’s film trilogy.