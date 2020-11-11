The Apple Event 2020 didn’t give us a new iPad Pro, but Mac enthusiasts had plenty to get excited about. Vote now for your favourite new product from the highly anticipated launch.

Rumours abound before any Apple Event takes place, and we often end up disappointed with how the reality compares to the speculation. While a new iPad Pro failed to materialise, the ever-popular MacBook Air did get an update; and there’s another reason why this could yet turn out to be the most significant Apple Event in quite some time.

Proving it’s not just septuagenarian sugar daddies who get excited about new silicon, Apple’s first own-brand M1 chip promises great performance and points to a bold new direction for the company; the new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro 13″, and Mac Mini all boast this new processor, with all of its purported speed and efficiency upgrades.

So which of these new products is the pick of the bunch? Are you looking to upgrade your MacBook or Mac Mini, or do you reckon the chip itself could be more important than the revamped Mac line-up? Vote below!