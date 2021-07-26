Apple is reportedly testing a new display that runs on an iPhone 11 chip

According to a reliable source, internal testing is underway on a new display featuring the powerful A13 Bionic processor.

Just when you thought Apple couldn’t improve on its brilliant Pro Display XDR, it turns out that the manufacturer is already working on an upgrade — and one that boasts the same silicon as an iPhone 11, no less.

According to 9to5 Mac, a reliable source for the ongoings at Apple, the Cupertino-based brand has been running tests internally on a new display under the codename J327, which runs on a dedicated A13 Bionic chip and also the Apple Neural Engine for machine learning.

It is said the the dedicated chip could “help to deliver high resolution graphics” without draining the computer’s internal chip in this process. Once testing is finished and the product is ready for production, it’s likely to replace the Pro Display XDR at the very top of the range of Apple’s screen technology.

At the time of its release in 2019, it wasn’t actually the specs of Apple’s premium display that made the headlines, but rather the extortionate cost of the metal stand needed to support it, a handsome aluminium structure that was priced at a whopping $999 (£949).

The display itself costs £4,599 with standard glass, or £5,499 with nano-texture glass, and it is mostly used in a professional context by designers and the like. Boasting an incredible 6K resolution across a 32-inch display, it’s certainly hard to improve on, but this rumoured new onboard hardware could do just the trick.

However, the same source reports that yet another display is in the works that will be “less expensive” (at least by Apple’s standards) and will be targeted at “regular users”; let’s hope some that it will similarly deliver on the supremely high quality familiar to users of the Pro Display XDR.