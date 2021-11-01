Apple is rumoured to soon launch a “mixed reality” headset

Apple is apparently planning to launch a “mixed reality” headset in the near future, according to reports from a well-regarded source.

Apple could soon launch itself into the increasingly competitive world of augmented reality with the release of a new headset as soon as 2022, according to a trusted source in the matter.

Mark Gurman, a report with Bloomberg who is renowned for his insight into the brand, revealed that “Apple is planning to unleash its own pricey device with advanced chips, displays, sensor, and avatar-based features as early as next year”, according to 9to5 Mac.

Giving us even more detail about this expensive bit of kit that’s set to arrive in 2022, Gurman added: “Apple’s first headset will be of the mixed reality variety. That means it will have both AR and VR capabilities. While gaming can be done in both environments, virtual reality is what you want for seriously high-performance games with top-tier graphics. For Apple’s first headset, that’s what it’s shooting for: a mixed reality experience that can handle games in high-quality virtual reality with snappy chips and high-end displays.”

Related: Apple makes more profit from video games than Microsoft, Nintendo, and Sony combined

We’re looking forward to seeing how this new Apple device could take shape, as it seems like a significant step away from the company’s usual product line. Its release would certainly be a statement of intent, but its reported price — as high as $3,000 — may well put off some potential customers.