Apple will soon let some drivers store their licence on their iPhone

Apple gives its users in eight US states the ability to store their driver’s licence in the Wallet app of their iPhone or Apple Watch.

Apple customers in eight different US states will soon be able to present their driver’s licence on the screen of their iPhone or Apple Watch, although to begin with the only official channels to recognise the new format of documentation will be “select airport security checkpoints and lanes in participating airports”. Apple claims that this is a “more secure and convenient” method of identification.

The first two states to introduce these innovations will be Arizona and Georgia, with the following six states to follow afterwards: Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, and Utah.

Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet, Jennifer Bailey, said: “The addition of driver’s licenses and state IDs to Apple Wallet is an important step in our vision of replacing the physical wallet with a secure and easy-to-use mobile wallet. We are excited that the TSA (Transportation Security Administration) and so many states are already on board to help bring this to life for travelers across the country using only their iPhone and Apple Watch, and we are already in discussions with many more states as we’re working to offer this nationwide in the future.”

TSA Administrator David Pekoske added: “This new and innovative mobile driver’s license and state ID initiative with Apple and states around the country will enable a more seamless airport security screening experience for travelers. This initiative marks a major milestone by TSA to provide an additional level of convenience for the traveler by enabling more opportunities for touchless TSA airport security screening.”

In order to add your driver’s licence to Apple Wallet, simply follow the procedure you currently use for adding credit cards or transport passes to the app and follow the on-screen instructions, and the document will be added once verified by the issuing state.