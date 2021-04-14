Apple’s virtual assistant seems to have made a blunder by indiscreetly confirming the tech giant’s next major launch event.

An Apple Event is always big news; whether there’s a new iPhone on the way, an update to the iMac, or simply a software revamp, devoted fans around the world cannot wait to hear the very latest developments from the California-based tech giant. That’s why all details are kept tightly under wraps — or at least, they were.

As of yesterday, users who asked Siri, “When is the next Apple event?” immediately received an unexpected reply: “The special event is on Tuesday, April 20, at Apple Park in Cupertino, CA. You can get all the details on Apple.com” Except, of course, you couldn’t get all the details from the official website, because the event didn’t officially exist.

Siri, like Alexa or any other digital assistant, has long been the butt of jokes for its awkward answers to straightforward questions, but this time it actually got the answer right — and Apple still won’t be happy. Task failed, successfully.

The tech giant later confirmed that the Apple event will go ahead exactly as Siri had described. Named ‘Spring Loaded’, we expect the event to focus on the brand’s iPad range, with processor upgrades expected to be rolled out across the range and rumours of a Mini LED screen for the revamped iPad Pro line, which would represent a real leap forward in mobile display technology.

If you were hoping to hear more news about a sequel to the iPhone 12, well, you’ll probably have to wait until September 2021 for its unveiling. But don’t just take it from me — why not try asking Siri? If the digital assistant is still behaving like a snitchy little sister, you might get more than you bargained for.