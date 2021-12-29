Best Apple approved watch chargers: Find a great new way to keep your Apple watch powered up

Do you need a new way to charge your Apple Watch? We’ve compiled a list of the best Apple Watch chargers on the market right now.

If you want to use something other than the charge cable that came with your Apple Watch, or need a replacement, there’s something important to bear in mind; we recommend buying an Apple approved accessory to make sure it continues to work as your watch’s WatchOS software receives updates.

However, that does not mean you have to buy Apple’s own-brand accessories. Plenty of manufacturers make Apple-approved charging solutions, and we’ll cover a couple of them in this list of the best Apple Watch chargers.

Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Cable

Best straight replacement for the original cable

Buy the Apple watch magnetic charging cable

This Apple cable is a straight replacement for the one included with your Apple Watch. It has a 1m-long wire and the familiar dock at the end with a divot for the rounded part on the back of the watch. We recommend buying this Apple cable over most third-party accessories as you can be sure it’ll work for the Apple Watch’s lifespan, and will not cause any overheating or damage to the Watch.

Pros

It’s an official Apple accessory, just like the cable bundled with the Apple Watch itself

A quality cable that will last a long time if you treat it right

Cons

There are no customisation options. It’s white only

Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger

Best charging dock

Buy the Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless charger

Belkin is one of Apple’s top accessory partners, and its 3-in-1 Wireless Charger is perfect for those fully locked onto the Apple way of life. It’s a dock that provides wireless charging for your Apple Watch, iPhone and Apple AirPods, all at the same time. Unlike many of the third-party Apple Watch charge docks this one has its own power supply so you don’t need to thread through your charge cable. This is great, letting you setup two places around your home to recharge the watch.

Pros

Offers wireless charging for three Apple devices at once

Elegant design that fits the Apple look well

Doesn’t need your existing Apple Watch charge cable

Cons

It’s not the most affordable solution

Upright charging of your iPhone only

Anker Portable Magnetic Charger

Most portable option

Buy the Anker Portable magnetic charger

Anker has approached Apple Watch charging from a slightly different angle. This is a little charge dock inspired by the design of USB dongles — there’s no cable. The charge plate simply has a USB-C connector sticking out of its side, for direct connection to a laptop or charge adapter. It’s the sort of Apple Watch charger you might keep in a jacket or bag, without having to deal with the spooled cable.

Pros

Ingenious cable-free design

Fully certified, so will work as well as a first-party cable

Strong aluminium housing ensures strength and longevity

Cons

Its ultra-portable USP also means it’s a slightly niche accessory

There is no shortage of Apple watch chargers on the market, but our expert list makes finding the perfect charger easy, whether you want a new dock for all of your devices or just a replacement for your broken cable.