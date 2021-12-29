Best Apple approved watch chargers: Find a great new way to keep your Apple watch powered up

Do you need a new way to charge your Apple Watch? We’ve compiled a list of the best Apple Watch chargers on the market right now.
If you want to use something other than the charge cable that came with your Apple Watch, or need a replacement, there’s something important to bear in mind; we recommend buying an Apple approved accessory to make sure it continues to work as your watch’s WatchOS software receives updates.
However, that does not mean you have to buy Apple’s own-brand accessories. Plenty of manufacturers make Apple-approved charging solutions, and we’ll cover a couple of them in this list of the best Apple Watch chargers.
- Best Apple replacement: Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Cable
- Best charging dock: Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger
- Most portable solution: Anker Portable Magnetic Charger
Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Cable
- Best straight replacement for the original cable
- Buy the Apple watch magnetic charging cable
This Apple cable is a straight replacement for the one included with your Apple Watch. It has a 1m-long wire and the familiar dock at the end with a divot for the rounded part on the back of the watch. We recommend buying this Apple cable over most third-party accessories as you can be sure it’ll work for the Apple Watch’s lifespan, and will not cause any overheating or damage to the Watch.
Pros
- It’s an official Apple accessory, just like the cable bundled with the Apple Watch itself
- A quality cable that will last a long time if you treat it right
Cons
- There are no customisation options. It’s white only
Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger
- Best charging dock
- Buy the Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless charger
Belkin is one of Apple’s top accessory partners, and its 3-in-1 Wireless Charger is perfect for those fully locked onto the Apple way of life. It’s a dock that provides wireless charging for your Apple Watch, iPhone and Apple AirPods, all at the same time. Unlike many of the third-party Apple Watch charge docks this one has its own power supply so you don’t need to thread through your charge cable. This is great, letting you setup two places around your home to recharge the watch.
Pros
- Offers wireless charging for three Apple devices at once
- Elegant design that fits the Apple look well
- Doesn’t need your existing Apple Watch charge cable
Cons
- It’s not the most affordable solution
- Upright charging of your iPhone only
Anker Portable Magnetic Charger
- Most portable option
- Buy the Anker Portable magnetic charger
Anker has approached Apple Watch charging from a slightly different angle. This is a little charge dock inspired by the design of USB dongles — there’s no cable. The charge plate simply has a USB-C connector sticking out of its side, for direct connection to a laptop or charge adapter. It’s the sort of Apple Watch charger you might keep in a jacket or bag, without having to deal with the spooled cable.
Pros
- Ingenious cable-free design
- Fully certified, so will work as well as a first-party cable
- Strong aluminium housing ensures strength and longevity
Cons
- Its ultra-portable USP also means it’s a slightly niche accessory
There is no shortage of Apple watch chargers on the market, but our expert list makes finding the perfect charger easy, whether you want a new dock for all of your devices or just a replacement for your broken cable.
Leave a Reply