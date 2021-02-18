Best Fitness Watch: Select the ideal watch for your workout

There are so many wearables vying to wrap around your wrist that it can be difficult to pick one. That’s why we’ve composed this guide to help you choose the right fitness watch.

Whether you’re a marathon veteran or a couch to 5k graduate, the right fitness watch can help you track your progress and improve your performance thanks to the insights they provide to enrich your exercise experience.

We have reviewed the very best fitness watches around, and below is our shortlist of the top, from the basic step-counters that can give you the gentle nudges you need to get started on your fitness journey, to the fully-fledged triathlon companions that measure every metric imaginable.