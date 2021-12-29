Best PS5 SSD: Compare the ideal SSD options for your console

Running out of space on your console? Here’s a detailed comparison of all of the best solid state storage options that you can purchase right now if you need to expand your PS5’s memory capacity.

Did you know you can quite easily add storage to your PS5 with an SSD? Just pop the side off and place a fresh M.2 SSD into the slot. However, you need to make sure you get one that’s fast enough, and that can handle the heat of a games console cranking out trillions of triangles, polygons and textures. That means a PCIe 4.0 SSD with a heatsink. And if that sounds confusing, don’t worry. We’re here to help with some suggestions for the best PS5 SSDs.

WD_BLACK SN850 1TB with Heatsink

Best Buy

Buy the WD_BLACK SN850 1TB with heatsink here

You can buy a special version of Western Digital’s brilliant SN850 with a dedicated heatsink, to meet Sony’s requirements for PS5 SSD add-ons. The fact that this is one of the fastest SSDs money can buy doesn’t hurt either. It comes in sizes up to 2TB, and while you won’t be able appreciate this when actually installed, it looks the part too thanks to a moody industrial-looking outer heatsink shape.

Pros

Smart-Looking heatsink

PS5-ready performance

Cons

Taps out at 2TB capacity

Seagate Firecuda 530

Best for high capacity

Buy the Seagate Firecuda 530 here

Seagate may make the official memory expansion for the Xbox Series X, but it also produces this ultra-fast SSD suitable for PS5 and is covered by a five-year warranty. This model is available in sizes up to 4TB, and its estimated lifespan is excellent. Seagate says you could write data over 70% of the drive every day for five years before encountering any issues, and the drive includes a 3-year data rescue service -Not that you’ll need it with cloud-based game saves.

Pros

Intensely fast write speeds

Available in up to 4TB sizes

Cons

Nothing of note

Gigabyte AORUS Gen4 7000s 2TB

Honourable Mention

Buy the Gigabyte AORUS Gen4 7000s 2TB here

This 2TB is one of the more capacious PS5 SSDs you can readily buy right now. Triple your storage with no drawbacks thanks to PCIe 4.0 speed and a smartly designed heatsink. It has a nanocarbon coating to help increase the effectiveness of its heat dispersal, which is important when the SSD is going to end up in a fairly tight space inside your PS5. The drive is also available in a 1TB size if you’re looking to spend less.

Pros

Smart nanocarbon heatsink

Effectively PS5-matching speeds

Cons

Performance is pipped by the WD SN850 in some situations

Related: Vote for the best console here

The hassle of running out of space on your PS5 when downloading the newest and greatest games is always frustrating, but there is a solution: whether you’re using a PS4 or a PS5, our expertly curated console storage options are sure to come in handy.