Best small tablet: Compare the best small tablets available now

Tablets are a convenient device for browsing the web, making art or playing games without investing in a heavy awkward laptop, and our expertly-chosen list of small tablets will help you to find the size and specs that suit you.
Large tablets are popular these days. But for many of us the core appeal of a tablet is having a screen larger than a phone’s that you can still easily carry around, whether that’s just about the house or on trains and buses. We find a smaller tablet works better for that sort of use. Screen sizes range from 7in to just under 9in in this class, and low weight makes them easy to handle.
Here are some of our top recommendations from the world of smaller tablets.
- Best buy: Apple iPad mini
- Also consider: Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus
- Low-cost pick: Amazon Fire 7
- Honourable mention: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 8.7 Lite
Apple iPad Mini
- The Luxury option
- Buy the Apple iPad mini here
Proof that small tablets don’t have to lack features, the iPad mini has incredible power, a cutting-edge design and a flat-out beautiful screen. It also supports Apple’s Pencil stylus, making this comfortably the best small tablet for digital artwork.
Pros
- Supports the Apple Pencil stylus, which is great for digital art
- Powerful Apple A15 Bionic processor
- Ultra-slim 6.3mm-thick frame
Cons
- Not an impulse buy for most households
Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus
- Top Buy
- Buy the Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus
In this latest generation, Amazon added wireless charging to its 8-inch table range, and bumped-up processor power to let it handle challenging apps and games better. While the screen isn’t perfectly sharp, it still makes games and streamed video look great.
Pros
- Low maintenance 12-hour battery with wireless charging
- Good balance of screen size and portability
- Solid screen colour and contrast
Cons
- Wireless charging dock is an optional extra
Amazon Fire 7
- Best for tablet newcomers
- Buy the Amazon Fire 7
This little 7-inch tablet is a great way to try out the tablet life. It’s great value, the battery lasts up to 7 hours and it has a larger screen than your phone. While there are plenty of compromises here, we tend to forget them all when we look at the Amazon Fire 7’s low price.
Pros
- An ultra-accessible way to dip a toe into tablets
- Weights under 300g making it highly portable
- Available in four colours
Cons
- Humble processor power and RAM, so not suited for the most intense apps and games
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 8.7 Lite
- Honourable mention
- Buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 8.7 Lite
This smart-looking tablet has an 8.7-inch screen and comes in 4G and Wi-Fi only flavours, catering to those who need a truly portable tablet. Unlike many affordable tablets there’s a real touch of class to the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 8.7 Lite’s outer design too. Its rear is metal, not plastic, and it’s fairly slim.
Pros
- Metal outer shell adds a touch of class
- Very slim at 8mm thick, and not too heavy at around 370g
Cons
- Screen resolution isn’t that high
- Processor is not ultra-fast
It doesn’t matter if you want to splash out on an iPad or want to start your tablet journey with the ultra-accessible Kindle Fire, you can trust our list of small tablets to help you find the perfect tablet to enjoy all your favourite content wherever you are.
