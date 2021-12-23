Best small tablet: Compare the best small tablets available now

Tablets are a convenient device for browsing the web, making art or playing games without investing in a heavy awkward laptop, and our expertly-chosen list of small tablets will help you to find the size and specs that suit you.

Large tablets are popular these days. But for many of us the core appeal of a tablet is having a screen larger than a phone’s that you can still easily carry around, whether that’s just about the house or on trains and buses. We find a smaller tablet works better for that sort of use. Screen sizes range from 7in to just under 9in in this class, and low weight makes them easy to handle.

Here are some of our top recommendations from the world of smaller tablets.

Apple iPad Mini

The Luxury option

Proof that small tablets don’t have to lack features, the iPad mini has incredible power, a cutting-edge design and a flat-out beautiful screen. It also supports Apple’s Pencil stylus, making this comfortably the best small tablet for digital artwork.

Pros

Supports the Apple Pencil stylus, which is great for digital art

Powerful Apple A15 Bionic processor

Ultra-slim 6.3mm-thick frame

Cons

Not an impulse buy for most households

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus

Top Buy

In this latest generation, Amazon added wireless charging to its 8-inch table range, and bumped-up processor power to let it handle challenging apps and games better. While the screen isn’t perfectly sharp, it still makes games and streamed video look great.

Pros

Low maintenance 12-hour battery with wireless charging

Good balance of screen size and portability

Solid screen colour and contrast

Cons

Wireless charging dock is an optional extra

Amazon Fire 7

Best for tablet newcomers

This little 7-inch tablet is a great way to try out the tablet life. It’s great value, the battery lasts up to 7 hours and it has a larger screen than your phone. While there are plenty of compromises here, we tend to forget them all when we look at the Amazon Fire 7’s low price.

Pros

An ultra-accessible way to dip a toe into tablets

Weights under 300g making it highly portable

Available in four colours

Cons

Humble processor power and RAM, so not suited for the most intense apps and games

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 8.7 Lite

Honourable mention

This smart-looking tablet has an 8.7-inch screen and comes in 4G and Wi-Fi only flavours, catering to those who need a truly portable tablet. Unlike many affordable tablets there’s a real touch of class to the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 8.7 Lite’s outer design too. Its rear is metal, not plastic, and it’s fairly slim.

Pros

Metal outer shell adds a touch of class

Very slim at 8mm thick, and not too heavy at around 370g

Cons

Screen resolution isn’t that high

Processor is not ultra-fast

It doesn’t matter if you want to splash out on an iPad or want to start your tablet journey with the ultra-accessible Kindle Fire, you can trust our list of small tablets to help you find the perfect tablet to enjoy all your favourite content wherever you are.