Best smart speaker: Let us know your pick for the top smart home audio experience

Alexa! Ok, Google! Siri! These are the cries increasingly heard coming from homes around the world as they become smart homes. But which offers the best smart speaker experience? We’ve reviewed the top choices and are putting it to you to decide.

Whether you’re looking to buy into a smart home ecosystem, or just update your current one, you’ll want to consider the smart features you’re after, the audio quality you want and the price you are willing to pay. These are the key decisions for you to make as, while smart speakers are similar in many respects, they differ quite a bit in those three important areas.

To help you out, we’ve reviewed the best you can buy, providing an insight into the good and the bad of each smart speaker. Have a read of our thoughts and put down your vote for what you think is the pick of the bunch.