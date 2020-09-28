Best tablet: Let us know your thoughts on the top tablet you can buy right now

“Your next computer isn’t a computer” is the famous (and slightly pretentious) phrase Apple has touted to promote its flagship iPad Pro. While the accuracy of the phrase is wishy-washy at best, it highlights the versatility of tablets – a versatility firmly on display in our best tablet list. Take a look and put down your vote.

Tablets come in a wide range of sizes and seem to have a never-ending choice of accessories. These factors mean you can get a tablet for work, a tablet for reading, a tablet for watching and – in some cases – all three. Some thought tablets would be made redundant as mobile phones screens got bigger but evolving form factors came to the larger screen slabs too and they are still in the game.

Here at Recombu, we’ve reviewed a wide selection of tablets that reflects the diverse market. We’ve brought together said tablets for a no-holds-barred battle royale vote on which is the best tablet. Take a look below, have a read of our summarised thoughts on each (you can dive into the full reviews if you want more) and pick your side.