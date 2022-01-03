Best wireless chargers: Find the right one for your phone

The era of wireless charging is here and with it comes a myriad of options to pick form, but whatever one you choose, you can trust us to keep you informed of the best on the market.
It took a while but wireless charging is finally mainstream. No cables required, you simply place your phone or earphones on the charging plate and let the power flow. The device has to support wireless charging in the first place, of course, but more do than you might expect.
If you exclusively use iPhones, and have an iPhone 12 or newer, consider a MagSafe charger; these keep the phone in place with magnets. For others you just need a standard Qi wireless charger, which will also work with iPhones. Here are the best wireless chargers you can buy.
- Best buy: Belkin Boost Charge Duo Wireless
- Best for iPhones: Apple MagSafe Charger
- Most powerful: OnePlus 50W wireless charger
- Budget buy: Anker Powerwave Pad
Belkin Boost Charge Duo Wireless
Wireless charging is all about convenience. The Belkin Boost Charge Duo Wireless doubles this effect by offering two charge points rather than one. It’s perfect as a bedside unit for you and a partner, or if you use more than one gadget that support wireless charging. There’s no compromise either, as both pads can supply up to 15W of power at the same time. This is the standard rating for wireless “fast charging”, and actually double that iPhone 13 phone will currently take. Belkin also makes single pads and dock-style chargers in this same line.
Pros
- Sleek design
- Charges two phones at once, at up to 15W
- Includes a power adapter
Cons
- Doesn’t use a USB-C port, so relies on the specific adapter
Apple MagSafe Charger
- Best for iPhones
- Buy the Apple Magsafe charger
If you’re an Apple devotee, consider the company’s own wireless charging pad. It’s part of the MagSafe series, which means magnets inside the phone to the perfect charging position every time. Charge output of 12W isn’t the highest — but it is more than enough for all iPhones. You simply don’t need any pad other than this one if you’re an Apple household.
Pros
- Low-fuss MagSafe design
- Perfect for use with iPhones that support wireless charging
Cons
- Not as powerful as some platform-agnostic wireless chargers
OnePlus 50W wireless charger
- Most powerful wireless charger
- Buy the Oneplus 50W wireless charger
Few companies push at the limits of wireless charging as much as OnePlus. It makes a 50W wireless charger, almost seven times more powerful than a standard pad. It’s so powerful only a few phones, like the OnePlus 9 Pro, can actually make full use of its charging speed, and it needs a fan to keep temperatures low. However, this charging stand also supports 15W and 5W modes, so will work at a slower rate for other devices.
Pros
- Sensational wireless charging power
- Sensible design, using a fan to keep temperatures down
- Slick, minimalist appearance
Cons
- Few devices get close to maxing-out its potential
Anker Powerwave Pad
- Budget pick
- Buy the Anker Powerwave Pad
Anker is an ever-reliable option for those after a great value power peripheral. It offers up to 10W output, and can switch to lower-output modes if your device doesn’t support 10W. A charge indicator lets you know if the pad is working or not, and the top surface is rubber-like TPU, which stops your phone or earphone case sliding off.
Pros
- Great value
- High-friction surface
- Largely device-agnostic
Cons
- This entry-level model doesn’t offer ultra-high power output
- Doesn’t include a power adapter
Wireless chargers are the newest generation of power technology, so you may have a hard time deciding which one will work best for your devices. That is why you can trust our carefully curated comparison list to help you find the right one.
