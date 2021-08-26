Bose QuietComfort Earbuds Review

Bose has rivalled Sony for years in the field of audio excellence, but can this pair of true wireless earbuds see it come out on top?

What we love — Brilliant noise cancelling, comfortable fit, and fantastic audio performance

The bodies of these earbuds are slim and svelte, and thanks to a new adjustable soft silicon tip design named StayHear they rest securely in your ears even during workouts. The IPX4 rating means that they’re fairly resistant to water droplets, and there are four onboard microphones which greatly improves the quality of outgoing calls.

Audio quality is excellent, as these headphones can bring plenty of power to the table when required but are also masterful when it comes to more subtle sounds. Bass is brilliantly controlled without dominating the sound too much, while the treble is gloriously clear.

Where this pair of Bose headphones really excel is in terms of noise cancelling, where they’re simply the best around, bar none. It’s astonishing, even eerie, that the throaty roar of large vehicles can be reduced to a slight hum even when there’s not music being played.

What we don’t like — Average battery life, not the very best Bluetooth support

The one big downside of these earbuds is the battery life; they deliver 6 hours of juice on a single charge, and despite the rather bulky case, you’ll get only eighteen hours maximum from it. That’s around a third less than some competitors, so you might find that to be a letdown.

The Blluetooth connection is 5.1, and the connection is reliably strong although there can occasionally be hiccups with pairing up. Audiophiles might want better codecs than the SBC and AAC required.

Verdict

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are a fantastic option if you’re looking for the best true wireless experience available, with noise cancelling and sound quality being among the very best around. The only disappointment is with regard to battery life, which isn’t as reliable as some rivals.