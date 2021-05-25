Build a new world brick by brick, with the new Lego Art World Map

You can reconstruct the entire world in tiny plastic bricks, thanks to this breathtaking new showpiece Lego set for adults.

If you’ve ever looked around yourself and just wished you could build the world anew, here’s your chance! In a manner of speaking…

Lego has just unveiled its take on the world map, and it’s constituted from the most pieces ever in a set from the company — 11,695 separate elements all in all. The finished tableau is 65cm high, and 104cm wide, so will be a significant statement piece on your wall once (or if) you manage to complete it. Being from the upmarket Lego Art range, this set is aimed at adult builders rather than children, with a corresponding age recommendation of 18+.

The map is based upon 40 interconnecting base plates, which are divided into three sections so that you can choose which continent you’d like to centre the projection around. There’s more customisation available thanks to small brick-built ‘pins’ which can indicate areas of the globe that you’ve already been to, or that you’re looking forward to visiting in the future.

Other premium touches that make this set for a more mature audience than Ninjago or Vidiyo include the coffee-table style instruction booklet, and an accompanying soundtrack to tune into while you build, featuring stories from travellers including Torbjørn C. Pedersen, the first person to visit every country in the world in one unbroken journey without flying.

The Lego Art World Map will be available directly from the Lego Store on June 1, and from other retailers starting on August 1, and the recommended retail price is £229.99 ($249.99).

You might think that given the price, you might have to cut down on your travelling just to buy the map! But our limited ability to travel during the last year is actually one of the inspirations behind the set, according to Fiorella Groves, Creative Lead for LEGO Art, who said: “We know that our adult fans love to travel, but many haven’t been able to do so for over a year now. We thought that there was no better way of helping explore the world while relaxing in the comfort of their home than by allowing them to build, rebuild, plan and reminisce through building.”