Call of Duty: PS5 players have noticed a major problem

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has just launched, but there has been a serious problem for all those PS5 fans looking forward to playing the highly-anticipated title.

Some PS5 users who have downloaded Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War have discovered that the PS4 version of the game has been installed by default instead.

This has affected users who downloaded the Cross-Gen or Ultimate Edition versions of the game, according to Kotaku. The error can be spotted if you notice that graphics and haptic feedback isn’t as advanced as expected for the brand-new console.

Fortunately, Activision has proposed a solution to those affected by the problem, which was shared on Twitter:

To make sure you’re playing the next-gen version of #BlackOpsColdWar on PS5:



1. Highlight the game tile on the Dashboard



2. Scroll down and highlight “Play”



3. Select the 3 dots and open the menu



4. Select “PS5 | Full | Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War”



5. Launch and enjoy! — Activision Support (@ATVIAssist) November 14, 2020

According to this workaround, you’ll need to specifically select the three dots menu icon and choose the PS5 version of the game to ensure that you’re playing the right one.

It’s definitely a bit frustrating for players to have to go through the menus to guarantee that the correct version of the game is launched, but you won’t regret the little extra effort when it comes to enjoying the updated graphics for the new game, which our sister site Trusted Review’s Jade King describes as “stunning on next-gen consoles”. Other highlights include zombie mode, the ever-popular online multiplayer, and the return of some fan-favourite characters to an otherwise underwhelming single-player campaign.