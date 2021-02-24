Charlize Theron really wants to star in a lesbian remake of Die Hard

Charlize Theron has confirmed that she’d love to make a new Die Hard film with a gender-switch twist. Would you watch it?

Way back in December when the subject of what is and isn’t a Christmas movie was once again doing the rounds on social media, Academy Award-winning South African actress Charlize Theron appeared to express interest in playing the lead in a Die Hard movie where she “goes on a rampage to save her wife”. Fans were excited but unsure whether she really meant it when she said “Where do I sign[?!]” Until now, that is.

Where do I sign https://t.co/nO47Bj28CN — Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) December 8, 2020

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the star of Atomic Blonde and Mad Max: Fury Road said of the project:

Yeah, I mean, it’s a great idea. That’s why I replied on Twitter. Because I just thought that was kind of brilliant. I was like, “This person needs to start pitching. That’s a great idea.” And the fact that it would be two women, I was like, “Yeah, sign me on.”

While Theron evidently has enthusiasm for the role, will she actually get the chance to bring Jill McClane to life on the screen? Time will tell, but there’s certainly been an appetite for female-led reboots of classic movies recently.

In the past five years we’ve seen Ghostbusters (2016) and Ocean’s 8 (2018) led by all-female ensembles rather then the sausage fests of the original titles, and that’s not all; Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988) was remade in 2019 as The Hustle, starring Rebel Wilson and Anne Hathaway in place of Michael Caine and Steve Martin, while What Men Want (2019) starred Taraji P Henson in a gender-flipped version of the 2000 Mel Gibson film What Women Want. The other thing these films had in common was a lukewarm critical reception, and in the case of Ghostbusters, a vociferous online campaign against the very concept.

So would Charlize Theron’s dream action movie be a fun, fresh twist on the beloved original, or a hackneyed attempt to squeeze yet more money out of another tired franchise? Without so much as a trailer it’s impossible to know at this stage, but let us know what you think of the concept in the poll below.