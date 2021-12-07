Check out the Lexus ROV Concept dune buggy that runs on hydrogen fuel

Lexus has unveiled an uncharacteristic off-roader dune buggy concept that is powered not by petrol or even electricity, but by hydrogen.

You might associate Lexus more with luxury than rugged off-roading, but the brand memorably described by Alan Partridge as ‘the Japanese Mercedes’ has just revealed a new dune buggy concept that is fuelled by hydrogen and looks ready for adventure.

The vehicle measures 3.1m long, 1.7m wide, and 1.8m high, which makes it just about the perfect size for a serious off-roader.

Explaining how Toyota’s ICE engine functions, Lexus UK Magazine explained: “Its 1.0-litre hydrogen engine works like a petrol internal combustion engine, producing a pleasing engine note and responsive torque delivery. The fuel is contained in a high-pressure tank and delivered into the combustion chamber with precise direct injection. Importantly, the new hydrogen engine produces close to zero emissions, with only a negligible amount of engine oil burned during driving.”

Despite the rugged looks, Lexus has maintained its design heritage thanks to the “signature spindle grille, robust front wings and generous front suspension travel.”

What might surprise you is just how comfortable the interior looks, despite the ruggedness of the exposed, cage-like exterior:

The seats have integrated suspension, which should somewhat smooth out a bumpy ride, and the seats are upholstered in durable synthetic leather.

Spiros Fotinos, Head of Lexus Europe, commented: “The Lexus ROV Concept is our response to the growing passion for the outdoors and adventurous spirit of luxury consumers. As a concept, it fuses our desire to also develop lifestyle-oriented products with our ongoing research into new technologies that contribute to carbon neutrality.”