Cyber Monday Deals: Price cuts for OnePlus 8 Pro, Kindle Oasis and more

The weekend of Black Friday deals continues with more savings available on Cyber Monday – we’ve collected the best deals on offer to help you take advantage of the sales.

Fear not if you thought you’d missed out on some of the great deals that rolled around with Black Friday as the next best thing, Cyber Monday, is here, and there are still some fantastic offers waiting for you. In this article we’ve collected the top five deals of the Cyber Monday sale, saving you time and money.

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch – was £279.99, now £149.99

This great all smartwatch offers 24/7 heart rate tracking and untethered GPS for monitoring your exercise, and it you can receive and respond to notifications or phone calls on the go.

There are a couple of very handy practical touches too, such as waterproofing and a variable battery modes to conserve power.

Deal: Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch for £149.99

OnePlus 8 Pro – was £899, now £699

The OnePlus 8 Pro is a great-value high-spec phone, that has one of the best screens around thanks to a stunning 120Hz refresh rate. On top of that, it’s fine tuned for strong gaming performance with a top-flight Snapdragon 865 chipset, and the camera gives a strong all-round performance that is very good albeit not the very best we’ve come across.

Deal: OnePlus 8 Pro for £699

Kindle Oasis – was £229, now £169.99

The Kindle Oasis is Amazon’s top of the range e-reader, with the luxury touches you’d expect putting it a cut above the more basic versions. The body is made of lightweight aluminium and there are physical buttons which you can press to turn the page, while the screen itself offers adjustable levels of “warmth” to make it easier on the eyes.

If you’re a regular reader and want all these fine touches, then it’s good advice to take advantage of this deal while it lasts.

Deal: Kindle Oasis for £169.99

The Last of Us Part 2 (PS4) – was £49.99, now £24.99

The second chapter of the critically-acclaimed survival game is available for half the price, just months after release. Doubtless this is due to the recent launch of the PS5, but the good news is that PS4 version is also compatible with the new console.

If you’re looking for an engrossing story with satisfying combat mechanics, this is a great choice – especially at such a low price.

Deal: The Last of Us Part 2 (PS4) for £24.99

Asus Zenbook S13 – was £1,299, now £999.99

This laptop offers a Full HD 13.9″ inch screen and boasts fearsome specs including a formidable Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and an Nvidia MX150 graphics card.

The design is stylish and convenient – it weighs just over one kilogram, and offers an incredible 95% screen to body ratio thanks to its super slim bezels. With a £300 saving, this is a great choice if you’re looking to upgrade your Windows laptop.

Deal: Asus Zenbook S13 for £999.99