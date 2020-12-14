Copies of Cyberpunk 2077 are being returned in droves just days after launch by unsatisfied gamers. Here are the compromising defects that have caused this tranche of returns.

Just four days after launch, all is not well with Cyberpunk 2077. Having been delayed numerous times so that flaws could be ironed out, fans have instead been confronted with game-breaking glitches – especially on previous generation consoles, the PS4 and Xbox One.

Unsurprisingly, fans are upset and angry that the game hasn’t met expectations, and the CD Projekt Red team behind the game has recognised this by offering refunds and outlining the patch schedule over the months to come, with the game expected to be fixed by February.

That’s a long time to wait, and if you’ve been hoping to make the most of your Christmas break by engrossing yourself in the unparalleled open world of Night City then no doubt you’ll be very disappointed.

So what exactly are the glitches that have prompted such an embarrassing climbdown for the company just days after the big launch? If you’re curious, or just looking to share in the pain, here’s what Cyberpunk currently looks like before the repairs kick in.

A door opens to nowhere:

@CyberpunkGame #Cyberpunk2077bugs #Cyberbug2077 found a secret world in the world of night city. No matter how much I love this game but why would you release a game knowing full well its going to look shit on previous gen consoles even not that great on next gen 💔heartbreaking pic.twitter.com/WSXrEB25Rl — Natalie Jayne ward (@jayne_ward) December 14, 2020

A motorbike is inexplicably upside-down:

Bad timing for a bug, a granade was on its way ☠️ #Cyberbug2077 #Cyberbug pic.twitter.com/lTsoqGmN0e — Peropino (@Peropino1) December 13, 2020

A car is sent flying through the city skyline, for no apparent reason:

Bodies look even less human than they’re supposed to be:

And one particularly cheeky glitch – too rude even for Recombu – can occur during the character creation sequence, when your (customisable) meat and two veg pokes out through your trousers willy-nilly.

To conclude the anti-climax, one gamer posted a comparison of two cultural colossi; Keanu Reeves and PS1 Hagrid…