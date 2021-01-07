Cyberpunk 2077 has already lost nearly 80 percent of its player base

Cyberpunk 2077 has seen a dramatic fall in number of players just weeks after its troubled release, and it’s not hard to see why.

The launch of Cyberpunk 2077 was seen as one of the key events in the gaming calendar last year, with millions of fans waiting in anticipation for this open-world dystopia.

But what actually happened made real-life feel like a dystopia, at least for the studio; the game suffered numerous bugs and glitches (especially on PS4 and Xbox One).

The PlayStation store removed the game from sale and CD Projekt Red, the studio behind the game, offered refunds to those who had bought it, in an embarrassing climbdown.

But surely PC gamers, with their formidable custom-built rigs, would have been insulated from the problems that plagued other consoles? Well that’s as maybe, but it seems they’re still not great fans of the game.

According to GitHyp, Cyberpunk 2077 started out with just over one million concurrent players on Steam, breaking the record. Yet one month later, it has peaked at 225,000 – which represents a drastic decline of 79%.

While declines of this magnitude aren’t uncommon for many single-player games, open-world RPGs – which generally require more playing time and offer an immersive environment that benefits from time investment – are usually an exception; and for evidence, you need to look no further than CD Projekt Red’s previous hit. The Witcher 3 retained approximately half of its player base after one month, and didn’t reach a decline of 79% until its third month.

We’re hoping that Cyberpunk 2077 will be patched in order to hit the heights of its potential, but undoubtedly the studio and the title have lost a lot of the hype and goodwill that was present at its time of release, and they’ll have to work hard to regain it.