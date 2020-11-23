David Beckham earned more for being in FIFA 21 than he ever did actually playing football

David Beckham stars in FIFA 21 as an icon, and that likeness has earned him even more money than when he took to the field for some of the world’s biggest clubs.

David Beckham will be paid £40 million as part of a three-year deal to star in the FIFA series as an “icon”, according to The Mirror. The footie legend announced the move on his Instagram account, saying “Can’t wait to see myself back on the pitch playing with some of my old team mates!”

The video game deal even eclipses the £25 million five-year deal he signed with LA Galaxy back in 2007, when he actually had to lace up his boots and kick the ball himself. But Becks’ public image has continued to increase in value even after his playing career, and after a string of endorsements – and the part-ownership of new MLS club Inter Miami – it seems FIFA thought that his image rights were worth the investment (even after the negotiated increase from the original £30 million offer).

This is by no means the only reason to buy FIFA 21 however (although there’s no judgement here). According to Max Parker of Trusted Reviews, the game offers a huge variety of modes to play, with minor gameplay tweaks that do contribute to improving the experience based on the previous year’s instalments, even if it fails to be a revolutionary upgrade.

It’s no wonder that EA Sports has the cash to splash around to get Beckham on board as the game reportedly sold 3.2 million units in its first week of release, making £140 million in the process. But will Goldenballs’ golden touch secure even more sales for the giant sports game franchise? Let us know in the poll below.