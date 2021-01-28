Disney Plus has announced its full catalogue of ‘adult’ content

Disney Plus has added a new brand for mature TV shows and movies, and it’s going to be filled to the brim with yet more content to stream.

Think of Disney, and an avalanche of adorable anthropomorphic animals probably springs to mind, each one cuter than the last. You’re probably less likely to think of Bruce Willis in a grubby tank top, lesbian lovers in a royal court, or a bereaved mother on a quest for vengeance; but soon enough, these stories will also appear on Disney Plus along with Bambi and Snow White.

That’s because the streaming service is launching a new brand called Star on February 23, which deals with ‘mature’ content that would otherwise clash with Disney’s child-friendly reputation but will appeal to their adult subscribers.

The full list of content has been revealed, and there’s a glut of films and TV shows on offer that should see you through any future lockdowns you’ll have to endure.

Classic movies on the new channel will include The Favourite, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Pretty Woman, Die Hard 2, The Devil Wears Prada, and Moulin Rouge. Star also boasts a wealth of acclaimed TV shows such as Grey’s Anatomy, 24, Buffy The Vampire Slayer, The X-Files, Lost and Family Guy.

But what’s even more exciting is the launch of Star Originals, which will commission new content for the website. Some highlights coming soon to Disney Plus include new seasons of the following TV shows:

Big Sky, a crime thriller written by David E Kelley (Big Little Lies, The Undoing)

Love, Victor, a TV tie-in to the teen rom-com Love, Simon

Helstrom, a dark fantasy horror series which is a standalone entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Solar Opposites, an animated sci-fi sitcom from Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan, who were also behind Rick and Morty

But before you get too excited, Star is also reported to host “more content from the Kardashian Jenners”. And that’s the very last thing anyone needs.

If Disney Plus is to compete with Netflix, then it makes good business sense to also cater for more mature tastes in the market – but has it hit the spot with this new channel, or is there still something missing? Let us know your thoughts in the poll below.