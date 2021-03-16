Elon Musk has given himself a new job title, and it’s just as tiresome as you’d think

The meme-loving Tesla CEO has changed his official job title so that it matches his titanic ego and sophomoric sense of humour.

You and I might think of a more choice word beginning with T to describe Musk but he’s henceforth chosen to be titled as the “technoking” of Tesla, the crowning moment of his egomania. Additionally, the head of finance at Tesla will now be known as the “master of coin”, a reference to Musk’s recent speculation on bitcoin and dogecoin cryptocurrencies.

This isn’t the first time that Musk has given Howard Hughes a run for his money as the most eccentric billionaire. In recent years he has named his child X AE A-XII and baselessly accused a cave diver of being a “pedo guy”. By contrast, his repeated attempts to ingratiate himself into the internet’s tech-bro culture are far less worrisome but somehow much more annoying.

From incessantly sharing unfunny memes and writing provocative tweets in online slang, to boosting dogecoin and championing the subreddit r/WallStreetBets, Musk himself unwittingly incarnates another morsel of internet culture: that Steve Buscemi “How do you do, fellow kids?” skit in 30 Rock. His latest stunt has been to make a song about NFTs (non-fungible tokens) into an NFT itself:

I’m selling this song about NFTs as an NFT pic.twitter.com/B4EZLlesPx — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 15, 2021

Whatever his social media peccadilloes, Musk’s business acumen can hardly be in doubt; the CEO of both the Tesla electric car brand and aerospace manufacturer SpaceX is the world’s richest man and may one day also be Mars’ richest man if his space colonisation plans come to fruition. But in case you think the self-styled “Technoking” would be a benevolent ruler, just remember his illegal anti-union sabotage and Covid-19 scepticism.