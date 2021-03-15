Endgame for Marvel? Avatar reclaims its all-time box office crown

Avatar is back in the driving seat of the all-time box office following a surprise comeback to knock Avengers Endgame off its perch.

Avatar, the 2009 sci-fi fantasy epic directed by James Cameron, has regained its position as the highest-grossing film of all time, snatching its crown back from Avengers Endgame due to a recent rerelease in China. Deadline estimates that Avatar’s box office takings now stand at $2.8 billion, whereas Avengers Endgame has to make do with a paltry $2.797 billion.

Marvel Studios graciously acknowledged the movie’s success with the following announcement on its official Twitter account:

Congratulations to @JimCameron ,@JonLandau , and ALL of Na'vi Nation for reclaiming the box office crown! We love you 3000. @OfficialAvatar pic.twitter.com/WlMWRcL15y — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 13, 2021

The lesson we can all learn from this? Evidently blue CGI aliens just have more staying power than purple CGI aliens.

The sensation of being “king of the world” at the box office is hardly a new one for James Cameron, who first held the title with Titanic before Avatar broke his own record. Producers on the Avatar series will no doubt be pleased to see that the original film still has kept its appeal after nearly twelve years, as sequels will soon see the light of day around twelve years after the original movie hit our screens.

A message from James Cameron.



Irayo, Na'vi Nation. Stay safe. 💙 pic.twitter.com/Uwi2J6xF4k — Avatar (@officialavatar) July 23, 2020

Avatar 2 was set to be released in December 2021, but it has since been delayed to an unspecified later date due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It will be interesting indeed to see whether the sequels can match the original’s massive commercial success after such a long intervening period; if you’re feeling sceptical of its chances, just remember that James Cameron was the man behind both Terminator 2: Judgment Day and Aliens, two of the greatest sci-fi sequels there ever have been.

However for now let’s leave all questions of coin-counting to the accountants and ask the real question; which of these two box office behemoths do you actually prefer? Tell us what you think in the poll below.