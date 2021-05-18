Everything we’re expecting from Google I/O 2021

Google is holding another developers’ conference, and here are all the announcements you can expect as the all-digital event takes place.

Google hosts an annual developers’ conference named I/O (standing for “input/output”), where its latest software goes on show, along with a few extra announcements that could pertain to exciting new products. Here’s all we know about the upcoming event…

When is Google I/O 2021?

Google I/O will kick off on May 18 at 10am Pacific Time (6pm here in the UK). It will last three days in all, finishing on May 20.

The full schedule is available on the official website.

How can you watch Google I/O 2021?

Google will livestream the whole event on YouTube, available to watch in the embedded video below:

What will be announced at Google I/O 2021?

Much of the content at this developers’ conference will focus on the nitty-gritty aspects of software, but there are also rumblings that a couple of major product announcements could be arriving from Google, so here are three things to look out for:

Android 12

Unsurprisingly, Google’s latest mobile operating system is likely to hog the limelight at this event. Some previews have already been made, and rumours indicate that one-handed mode, a gaming dashboard, a “more modern” notification design, and haptic-coupled audio will all make an appearance. The public beta could be available by the end of the month, while the fully-fledged roll-out will probably occur in August.

Pixel Buds A-Series

The third iteration of Google’s answer to AirPods could also be announced at this event, following some haphazard leaks from the company. The major upgrade will be Fast Pair, which would allow for one-tap Bluetooth pairing.

Google Pixel 5a

There’s no guarantee, but some fans are hoping that the Pixel 5a will also make its bow at the event. The budget sequel to the excellent Pixel 4a is expected to pack a dual camera and a mid-range Qualcommm chipset.