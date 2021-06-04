Everything you need to know about the Huawei Watch 3

Huawei has released a whole load of new tech, including a wearable that runs Harmony OS. It certainly looks the part, but what are the specs like?

The Huawei Watch 3 has just arrived on the scene – along with a few other tech goodies from the Chinese brand, including the new MatePad Pro and two new MateView monitors. Much like its predecessors, it retains much of the excellent hardware that has brought acclaim to the brand, but the addition of Harmony OS software could be a game changer if the gamble pays off.

Harmony OS will give you access to the App Gallery from your smartwatch, so you can directly download new software onto the device, choosing from a range of options related to fitness and more. We’ve yet to review it to see if it truly compares to the diverse portfolio of apps on the Apple Watch 6, but we’re hoping it marks a significant step up from previous models’ limitation in this regard.

As for the design, this wearable clearly owes more to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, for instance, than it does to Apple. The AMOLED display offers a 326ppi resolution and is round rather than square, with a 1.63-inch diameter and a 60Hz refresh rate. Given that the display boasts over 1000 nits of brightness, it should be very clear to read even under direct sunlight.

4G mobile internet is also enabled on a Huawei wearable for the first time, although this convenience comes at a cost; with it enabled, the brand claims that the watch will last just three days without being charged, although if you disable this feature then it will last up to 14 days.

Fitness is at the core of this watch’s functionality, and to that end it offers on-board GPS, 24/7 heart-rate tracking, an SpO2 monitor and it continuously measures skin temperature too. With over 100 different workout modes, your favourite sport is almost certainly on the list.

In addition to the standard version there’s also a Pro model, which comes in a larger 48mm casing and longer battery life to boot, with five days of performance with 4G connectivity and 21 days without it.

The specs certainly sound promising, but will the Huawei Watch 3 live up to expectations? Stay tuned to find out in our upcoming review.