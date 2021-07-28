Facebook pauses sales of the Oculus Quest 2 due to skin irritation problems

Sales of the Oculus Quest 2 VR headset have been put on hold as they have apparently caused skin irritation among some customers.

Following complaints from some users that Oculus Quest 2 headsets have triggered skin complaints, the VR brand’s parent company Facebook has temporarily halted sales of the product.

In an official post on the Oculus blog, the company announced the introduction of “a new silicone cover for all customers globally, including as part of a joint voluntary recall of the Quest 2 removable foam facial interface”, while also admitting: “In addition, we’ve been communicating with global regulators and are taking the extra step of temporarily pausing sales of Quest 2 globally while we work to include the new silicone covers in all Quest 2 packages.”

In its defence, the Oculus team clarified that there were no “unexpected nor hazardous contaminants” in the foam cover, and that such reactions can be triggered in a small segment of the population even from other household items such as tomatoes or shampoo.

This problem is not a new one; Facebook first acknowledged the issue in December 2020, saying that it only affected “about 0.01% of people”, and that according to expert consultation, the “irritation is not an allergic reaction, nor is it a serious medical condition and it should go away by itself.”

Related: If you have an Oculus VR headset, expect to see a lot more ads

Unfortunately, it seems that your skin isn’t the only thing at risk of irritation from Oculus’ products; Facebook has previously announced that it will run adverts through the headset that are based on your personal data.

Being forced to watch adverts centimetres away from your eyes while the skin on your face becomes reddened and sore does seem a bit too unpleasant even from the company that practically invented social media as we know it, so at least Facebook has now acted decisively to eliminate one of these problems.