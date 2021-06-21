FitBit Sense: Amazon Prime Day price plunge saves you £85

FitBit’s excellent sports watch is available on a cut-price Amazon Prime Day deal, so make sure you don’t miss out on this wonderful wearable.

The FitBit Sense is now available for £239 on an Amazon Prime Day deal, with the price knocked down by £90 to make it more affordable than ever. With such excellent performance at tracking health and fitness, this could be just the right wearable for you.

Deal: Get the FitBit Sense for just £239

The FitBit Sense is a sportswatch with in-built GPS, 24/7 heartrate tracking, and strong 5-day battery life, but that’s not all; it also focuses on your wider health to a far greater extent than many of its competitors.

With the help of an electrodermal sensor, this watch can monitor your stress levels as never before, which is especially useful during mindfulness and meditation sessions.

On top of that, the device boasts an ECG to keep a eye on your heart’s rhythm and a blood oxygen monitor, so you’ll have a more holistic appreciation of your health and fitness than ever before.

On the other hand, the software is nowhere near as versatile as something like the Apple Watch, and the Fitbit Premium subscription that’s necessary to get the most out of the watch is an ongoing expense that mounts up over time.

In our review of the wearable, we gave the following verdict: “Fitbit has finally made a premium wearable that can appeal to the health and fitness conscious alike. As there’s no lacking for the amount of sensors included, and the vast amount of information and workout plans provided by Fitbit Premium, the Fitbit Sense is one of the best wearables of 2020.”

If you want to take advantage of this great deal, you’ll first need to be a member of Amazon Prime, and then simply follow the above link to the product page.