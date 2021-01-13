Fitbit Versa 3 Review

The Fitbit Versa 3 is a very popular mid-range fitness tracker, but does it tick all the right boxes for your workout regimen?

What we love — Decent value for money

The Fitbit Versa 3 costs £199, meaning its neither a luxury rival to the likes of the Apple Watch 6, nor a cheap step-counting wristband. There are quite a few wearables operating in this price bracket, but this one stands out because it packs in-built GPS (meaning you don’t have to bring your phone out for a run), a good sleep tracking function, an SpO2 oxygen saturation monitor, and crucially its got strong six-day battery life.

There are limited “smart” features on here, but you can at least receive your phone notifications, respond to calls, and access Google Assistant and Alexa. The design is quite attractive, with a smooth square-shaped face, and the interface is comfortingly easy to use.

What we didn’t like — Inaccurate sensors and some frustrating compromises

Unfortunately, we noticed inaccuracies in two areas which are fundamental to any fitness device; heart-rate tracking (which was especially inaccurate nearer the upper limit of exertion), and step-counting, which we felt was far too generous. Additionally, some key fitness features are only available if you sign up to the Fitbit Premium monthly subscription (this includes guided workouts, meditation sessions, and sleep programmes), which is an unwelcome hidden cost.

Additionally, some of the smart features need work; Spotify cannot play offline, and several apps on the limited Fitbit app store are not well-optimised to this device.

Verdict

Overall, this is a fitness tracker that has some impressive features for its price, including in-built GPS and a good battery life. However it is let down by inaccurate tracking, and disappointing “smart” features that flatter to deceive. It’s not a bad buy, as there’s plenty of utility on offer here, but you can do better even at this price.