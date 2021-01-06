Ford’s Guard Mode turns your van into a batmobile

If you’re concerned about crimes against your vehicle, Guard Mode is Ford’s new high-tech idea for keeping it safe – here’s how it works.

Guard Mode is a new connected-vehicle security system from Ford that allows you to monitor your van’s security via your smartphone – so if there’s a potential breach, your smartphone will be notified immediately, through the FordPass Pro app. With this kind of tech security system, you’ll be able to rest at ease knowing that your van is at far less of a risk.

This new system will apply just to Ford commercial vehicles, and will arrive soon as an over-the-air software update.

It’s recommended to be activated outside of working hours, or at weekends, and uses sensors to detect when someone enters the vehicle, opens the bonnet, or starts the engine. Whenever this happens, your smartphone will be notified thanks to the FordPass Connect modem. Crucially, this will happen even when a key is used, which is often otherwise overlooked by other vehicle security systems. Your Guard Mode screen in the FordPass security app will inform you of the times the vehicle was accessed, the reason for the alarms, and the vehicle’s last known location.

This seems like a great innovation for commercial vehicles which are higher priority as the risk of theft can put livelihoods in jeopardy, but we’re also hoping that a similar system can be put in place for all road vehicles, letting you rest easy when your car is parked up for the night.