Ford’s new electric truck is a beautiful homage to classic Americana — but you can’t buy one

Ford is producing an electricity-powered pick-up truck that harkens back to a bygone age, but unfortunately you won’t be able to buy one.

There’s not much that’s more American than a pick-up truck — or the Ford Motor Company for that matter — so it’s almost reassuring to see the brand fully lean into that heritage with the retro F-100 Eluminator. This beautiful vehicle embodies the spirit of a bygone age, but there’s one very unfortunate catch: it’s not available to buy.

For now at least, this beautiful vehicle will sadly just remain as a concept car based on the 1978 version of the F-100 truck, although the electric motor itself is available to buy separately if you wish to re-equip a classic vehicle with a power source fit for the modern age. The Elumniator motor costs $3,700 (~£2,750) and on this custom F-100 with all wheel drive, that delivers 430hp.

Fortunately, there is an electric Ford pick-up truck that you can actually buy — and even though it doesn’t quite have the same kind of charm, it’s still gathered plenty of tangible interest and for very good reason too.

The Ford F-150 Lightning has recouped over 160,000 reservations before its planned launch in Spring 2022, with almost 75% of those customers being new to Ford.

This formidable truck can hold a payload of 2,000lbs and can tow up to 10,000lbs, while the battery delivers 426hp and ensures a range of 230 miles before recharging is necessary. Living up to its name, the vehicle can go from 0-60mph in just 4.4 seconds.