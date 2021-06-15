Forza Horizon 5 looks indistinguishable from reality in this gripping gameplay footage

The open-world racing simulator has revealed stunning graphics and gameplay as a new trailer and in-game footage are shown off at E3.

Strap yourselves in for a bumpy ride somewhere south of the Mexican border, because Forza Horizon is back and looking better than ever. Check out this gameplay trailer that was on show at E3 for a taste of the off-track experience it promises, with glorious graphics and ravishing ray-tracing:

At times the images from this trailer look more like those you’d find on an Instagram influencer’s account rather than a racing game, as lush waterfalls, bountiful beaches and untouched deserts flash before our eyes; but fortunately the supercars still stay at the forefront of the action. Monster trucks, rally cars, 4x4s, souped-up roadsters; name your automobile of choice, and it will be there.

The gameplay demonstration gave us an even bigger insight as to what it will be like to actually get behind the wheel (so to speak) and let rip:

Taking place in the “largest and most diverse open world” ever to appear in a Horizon game, it’s going to be a really rewarding experience to go off road and drink in the beautiful scenery as much as it will be to tear it up with the sheer horsepower of the cars available to drive, including the AMG Project 1 (Forza Edition). Thick jungles, ancient ruins, sleepy towns and an active volcano are all shown among the gameplay, which boasts single player and multiplayer options.

Forza Horizon 5 is set for release on November 9, and will be available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. What’s more, it will be available to play on Xbox Game Pass as soon as it’s launched.