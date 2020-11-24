The Fossil Gen 5 is a great smartwatch, whether you’re looking to stay fit or just want a handy secondary screen for notifications. Here’s how you can buy one for a knockdown price.

The Fossil Gen 5 offers 24/7 heartrate monitoring, location tracking with untethered GPS, and lets you receive and respond to both calls and texts on your wrist. It’s a strong all-rounder – and one of the best that Google’s WearOS has to offer – so now’s your chance to buy the suave stainless steel edition for less than £200.

Deal: Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch (Stainless Steel) for just £189

Our sister site, Trusted Reviews, awarded the smartwatch 4 stars out of a possible 5, and reserved particular praise for its lightweight design, handy battery modes, and variety of different features. The timepiece runs on the Snapdragon 3100 chipset, with 8GB of storage and 1GB RAM inside a 44mm water-resistant casing.

For fitness, it offers 24/7 heartrate monitoring, and automatic detection of walking, running and cycling, plus full integration with the Google Fit app. The speaker functionality, a first from Fossil, lets you play music, consult Google Assistant, and respond to phone calls via your wrist. What’s more, NFC allows you to make contactless payments so you can use your watch and just keep your bank cards in your pocket when you’re making a purchase.

While a common complaint against wearables is their short battery life, this watch lets you adjust battery mode to make the most of it, so you can choose to turn off battery-draining tasks such as GPS location or heartrate tracking if you need to preserve its lifespan.

The Fossil Gen 5 is a very good all-round smartwatch that fits snugly into Google’s ecosystem thanks to WearOS. If you’re looking for a running companion or a handy second screen for your daily tasks, this should accomplish both goals.