From classic sci-fi to comic satire, here are the new films coming to Netflix this week

Netflix has announced a slate of new films to join its streaming service this week – here are the new selections to add to your watch list.

Over the course of 2020, streaming services such as Netflix have at least offered some respite during the long lockdown periods when going out has been forbidden. But now that restrictions are easing, there are some great new films coming to Netflix that might even tempt you to cancel your long-awaited plans to socialise, and just stay indoors anyway.

The following films joined the subscription service on December 1:

TODAY'S ADDITIONS:



The Prestige (2006)

Galaxy Quest (1999)

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977)

Falling Down (1993)

The Cable Guy (1996)

10 Cloverfield Lane (2016)

The Last of the Mohicans (1992)

Wild Wild West (1999)

Sucker Punch (2011)

Where the Wild Things Are (2009)

Here’s our pick of five films to watch from the new arrivals:

The Prestige (2006)

One of Christopher Nolan’s best thrillers, this tale tells the story of two competing magicians (played by Christian Bale and Hugh Jackman) who go to tragic lengths to pull off the perfect trick. Keep your eyes peeled for an electric David Bowie cameo, and stalwart Nolan actor Michael Caine also makes an appearance, doing his normal job of explaining the plot to everybody in a cheery cockney accent.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977)

A true sci-fi classic directed by Steven Spielberg, this is a must-see for all fans of the genre. Lingering after-effects include a tendency to play around with your mashed potato, and an annoying habit of whistling the famous five-note tone sequence for no particular reason, much to everyone’s great appreciation.

Galaxy Quest (1999)

This meta sci-fi comedy stars Sigourney Weaver, Tim Allen, Alan Rickman, and Sam Rockwell, and is a fun and affectionate parody of Star Trek and comic-con fan culture. By Grabthar’s hammer, what a movie.

Falling Down (1993)

Just as fast food restaurants start to re-open their doors around the country, this film is likely to capture the public mood. Michael Douglas is the everyman who has had enough of everything in this iconic satire.

The Last of the Mohicans (1992)

Three-time Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis is the force behind this classic tale set in colonial America, directed by Michael Mann. Caught between the warring British and French empires during the Seven Years War, the young Hawkeye is the romantic hero who fights for his freedom.

And finally, one to definitely not watch if you can help it:

Wild Wild West (1999)

In the true Christmas spirit, Netflix has served up a real turkey this time. Will Smith turned down The Matrix in order to do this film, which almost ended his career (and almost ended my will to live). Boasting a decent cast that should have known much better – including Salma Hayek and Kenneth Branagh – only watch this film to bring you back to your senses if you were ever daft enough to feel nostalgic for the 90s.

But don’t take my word for it! Which film are you most looking forward to watching the most? Let us know in the poll below: