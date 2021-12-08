Gigabit broadband speeds are now available across Virgin Media O2’s entire UK network

Virgin Media O2 has announced that all customers on its network can now access very fast Gigabit broadband speeds, across the country.

All 15.5 million homes that are on Virgin Media O2’s broadband network now have access to gigabit speeds, following a two-year rollout across the United Kingdom. The network now offers an average download speeds of 1,130Mbps, which is an impressive 22 times faster than the national average.

Nadine Dorries, the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport, said: “Getting high speed broadband into everyone’s homes is a top priority and Virgin Media O2’s efforts mean we’re making quick progress in our mission to level up the UK with better connectivity. We must ensure that rural areas are not left behind, which is why alongside industry’s roll out we’re investing up to £5 billion to make top-of-the-range speeds available in hard-to-reach communities.”

Lutz Schüler, CEO at Virgin Media O2, said: “Our investment to bring gigabit broadband to every home on our network has catapulted the UK’s digital infrastructure forward by a decade and forced others to up their game… Having reached this major milestone in just two years, we’re doubling down on our mission to upgrade the UK by continuing to innovate and invest in our network to support the technologies of tomorrow – there’s no slowing down at Virgin Media O2.”

Backing up this statement, Virgin Media O2 has successfully completed a number of real-world trials to deliver speeds of 2.2Gbps to homes using its existing network and technology, while the network has also announced its intention to upgrade its fixed network to full fibre to the premises (FTTP) with completion in 2028, which would be capable of delivering symmetrical 10Gbps download and upload speeds.