God of War: Ragnarok has been delayed to 2022, but may still grace the PS4

God of War will return with an all-new setting in 2022, as the release date shifts back, but there’s good news if you’re still on the PS4.

Announced in September 2020, expectations are at fever pitch for the next installment of the God of War series, which is truly legendary in both senses of the word. However, there’s some bad news for those who who can’t wait to play it, and good news for those of you who haven’t yet upgraded to the PS5; on the one hand, the release date has been delayed, and on the other hand a version for the previous console generation may be released as well.

pic.twitter.com/LLXnEof2Lg — Santa Monica Studio Is Hiring (@SonySantaMonica) June 2, 2021

The official announcement from Santa Monica Studio, where the game is developed, noted that the decision to move back the release date was necessary to maintain the “safety and wellbeing” of the team of developers, a concern that is sadly but infamously overlooked by some publishers who race for completion deadlines.

In another separate announcement, it was rather heavily hinted that the title will be released on PS4 as well as the PS5. According to TechRadar, Hermen Hulst, the head of PlayStation Studios, said “Where it makes sense to develop a title for both PS4 and PS5 — for Horizon Forbidden West, the next God of War, GT7 — we’ll continue looking at that. And if PS4 owners want to play that game, then they can. If they want to go on and play the PS5 version, that game will be there for them.”

While previous entries in the God of War series have concerned ancient Greek myths, the next installment will be a crossover event of sorts that will lead Kratos to do battle with Asgardian heroes in a setting that is probably at least a little inspired by Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and the success of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We’re certainly looking forward to seeing how God of War handles Viking mythology in its own inimitable way, even if we will have to wait until 2022.